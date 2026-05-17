Braves' Ha-Seong Kim: Taking seat Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kim is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
Kim started the past four games after being reinstated from the injured list Monday, and he'll receive a break after collecting just one hit in his first 18 big-league plate appearances of the season. Jorge Mateo will take over at shortstop in the series finale versus Boston.
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