Atlanta signed Perez to a minor-league contract Thursday and assigned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.
Perez made his Gwinnett debut Friday and has appeared in three games for the affiliate, going 4-for-11 with a solo home run, two walks and a stolen base. During the 2021 campaign, the 31-year-old utility man split time between the Triple-A and MLB levels before making the jump to the Korea Baseball Organization in July. He ultimately wasn't retained by the Hanhwa Eagles for a second season and had been a free agent throughout the winter before catching on in the Mexican League. He then requested his release from the Mexican League when an opportunity with Atlanta became available. Perez's versatility and wealth of MLB experience could make him a candidate for a promotion to the big club if he continues to produce well at Gwinnett.