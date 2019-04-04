Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Assigned to High-A
Ynoa will begin the season at High-A Florida, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Earlier reports had him optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after the first couple of weeks of spring training, but considering Ynoa made only six starts at High-A last year, that would have been an extremely aggressive assignment. The 20-year-old was acquired from the Twins in 2017 and posted an intriguing 100:42 K:BB in 91.2 innings for Low-A Rome prior to last year's promotion to Florida.
