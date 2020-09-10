site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Back in majors
Ynoa was recalled from Atlanta's alternate training site Thursday.
He takes the roster spot of Tommy Milone (elbow inflammation). Ynoa could work in a multi-inning role out of the bullpen in the short term.
