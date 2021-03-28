Ynoa is expected to begin the season as a member of the Atlanta bullpen, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Atlanta has yet to name a fifth starter, and manager Brian Snitker appears content to wait on that decision until the club's sixth game of the season April 7 in Washington, where the club wraps up a stretch of five games in five days. Though Ynoa will be available in relief for Atlanta's first five contests, O'Brien notes that the right-hander is the prime candidate to serve as the "opener" April 7 in what will likely be a bullpen game. Ynoa could stake his claim to a more permanent rotation spot if he makes a strong impression against the Nationals.