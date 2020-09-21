Ynoa (back) is slated to start Monday's game against the Marlins.
Ynoa stepped back into the rotation in his last appearance Sept. 15 in Baltimore, striking out five over four shutout innings before departing with lower-back tightness. The five days of rest were apparently all Ynoa needed to overcome the issue, but the Braves likely won't ask him to cover more than five innings in Monday's outing anyway. If Ynoa shows well versus the Marlins, he would likely pick up a second start versus the Red Sox over the weekend.