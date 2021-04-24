Ynoa (1-1) picked up the win in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander tossed 52 of 82 pitches for strikes in his second quality start of the season, with his only real mistake resulting in a Carson Kelly two-run shot in the fifth inning. Ynoa is helping stabilize a battered Atlanta rotation, and he'll take a 3.68 ERA and sharp 25:4 K:BB through 22 innings into his next outing Wednesday at home against the Cubs.