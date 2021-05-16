Ynoa (4-2) allowed five runs on nine hits and two walks over 4.1 innings Sunday, striking out six and taking a loss against Milwaukee.

Ynoa simply couldn't get through an easy inning Sunday. He managed to escape the first two frames without allowing a run despite having runners in scoring position. The 22-year-old righty then gave up a two-run double in the third, another RBI double in the fourth, and was removed shortly after serving up a two-run blast to Avisail Garcia in the fifth. Ynoa had allowed just four runs over his previous 24.1 frames and still owns a strong 3.02 ERA this season. He'll look for better results in his projected start at home against the Pirates next weekend.