Ynoa allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out one over 2.1 innings in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Ynoa made his first MLB start in the first game of Sunday's twin bill, and he limited the Phillies' production despite lasting just 39 pitches. While the right-hander could be available to make spot starts for Atlanta this year, his primary role with the pitching staff should be as a lower-leverage reliever.