Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Fans 11 for Gwinnett
Ynoa tossed 6.2 innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 11.
The 11 whiffs tied his career high, and the 21-year-old took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before fading. Ynoa is a curious case -- he started the season at High-A and has zoomed through the Atlanta system to throw three innings in the big-league bullpen, but he hasn't dominated at any level. Whatever the club's coaches and evaluators have been seeing to warrant that treatment showed up on the mound Monday, however. Ynoa might need a lot more seasoning at Triple-A, but he could have a future in the majors.
