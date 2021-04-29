Ynoa (2-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-0 rout of the Cubs, allowing four hits and two walks over 5.1 scoreless innings. He struck out nine.

Inefficiency kept Ynoa from recording his third quality start of the season as he needed 101 pitches (66 strikes) to record 16 outs, but it was an impressive performance from the 22-year-old nonetheless. He even aided his own cause by going 2-for-3 at the plate with his first career homer. Ynoa will take a 2.96 ERA and stunning 34:6 K:BB through 27.1 innings into his next outing.