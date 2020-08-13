Ynoa allowed two runs on four hits and three walks in one-plus innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Wenesday. He didn't strike out a batter.

Ynoa escaped disaster after a double and a pair of walks loaded the bases in the first inning. He failed to retire any of the first four batters in the second, allowing solo shots to Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier as well as walking Brett Gardner and giving up a single to DJ LeMahieu before reliever Tyler Matzek entered the game. Ynoa has given up three runs in 3.1 innings across two appearances. The 22-year-old has been thrust into a starting role with injuries to Mike Soroak (Achilles) and Cole Hamels (triceps). Ynoa projects to make his next start Monday versus the Nationals.