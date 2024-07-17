Ynoa (elbow) failed to record a strikeout and gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks over two innings in his rehab outing Tuesday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

Ynoa's appearance Tuesday was his first at any level since April 14, as he's been on the mend from a right elbow stress reaction for the past three months. He'll likely require the entire 30-day rehab window to get fully stretched out before he's activated from the 60-day injured list, at which point Atlanta will likely option him to Triple-A Gwinnett.