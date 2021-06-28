Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Ynoa (hand) has resumed playing catch and taking part in long-toss throwing, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old remains without a clear timeline for a return after fracturing his pitching hand May 17, but his ability to begin a throwing program offers hope that he'll be ready to come off the 60-day injured list at some point in August. Before suffering the untimely injury, Ynoa had surprisingly emerged as one of the more reliable members of the Atlanta rotation. Over his eight starts, Ynoa compiled a 3.09 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB in 43.2 innings.