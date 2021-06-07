Atlanta doesn't anticipate Ynoa (hand) to return from the 60-day injured list until the second half of August, MLB.com reports.

Though Ynoa avoided surgery after fracturing his right (throwing) hand in mid-May, he'll need to wait at least six weeks to fully heal before he can even begin a throwing program. Once he's ready to throw, Ynoa will likely require an additional month to fully build up for a starting role, so he's projected to spend well beyond the minimum 60 days on the shelf. The injury interrupted what was shaping up to be an impressive season for the 23-year-old, who supplied a 3.02 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 50:11 K:BB in 44.2 innings over his first nine outings.