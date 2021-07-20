Ynoa (hand) will throw live batting practice this week and pitch in a complex league game next week, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Ynoa continues to make steady progress as he works his way back from the fractured hand he suffered after punching a bench in mid-May. Given the length of his absence, he'll likely need to pitch in multiple rehab games, with the team targeting a return in the second half of August.
