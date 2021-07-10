Ynoa (hand) will throw off a mound in the next few days, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Ynoa was off to a brilliant start this season, posting a 3.02 ERA in 44.2 innings of work, before punching a bench and fracturing his hand in mid-May. He was originally expected to miss at least two months, a period which has nearly elapsed. He won't be back in game action any time soon and doesn't have a clear updated timeline, but he's at least taking steps in the right direction.