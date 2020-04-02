Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Opening year at Triple-A
The Braves optioned Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett on March 6.
Atlanta still appears intent on developing Ynoa as a starter, and because several young arms are already ahead of him in the pecking order for the big-league rotation, he'll have to bide his time in Gwinnett for now. Ynoa split time between four levels in 2019 but saw the majority of his work at Triple-A, posting a 5.33 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 79:34 K:BB in 72.2 frames.
