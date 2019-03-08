Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Ynoa had spent the start of camp on the big-league side as a member of the 40-man roster, though he was never considered a candidate for an Opening Day roster spot. With just six starts at the High-A level under his belt and an 8.03 ERA in those starts, he's still quite a while from pushing for a big-league job.

