Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Ynoa was added to the Braves' 40-man roster Tuesday.

While Ynoa isn't particularly close to the major leagues, he can touch triple digits with his fastball, and would have likely been scooped up in the Rule 5 draft if the Braves didn't protect him. He is still just 20 years old and was a high-profile July 2 international signee back in 2014. Ynoa has good size (6-foot-3, 180 pounds) and an electric arm, but will need to work on refining his offspeed pitches and improving his command if he is to remain a starter.

