Ynoa (4-1) picked up the win Sunday in a victory over the Phillies, giving up one earned run on four hits and one walk over six innings.

The rookie right-hander dominated the Phillies' throwing 59 of his 92 pitches for strikes. He's delivered four quality starts this season, and he now has a 2.23 ERA and 44:9 K:BB through 40.1 innings.