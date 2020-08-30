Braves manager Brian Snitker said Ynoa would start Sunday's series finale against the Phillies, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta had a need for a fifth starter after recently optioning both Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint to its alternate training site, so Ynoa will at least temporarily enter the rotation for what will be his third start of the season. Considering the 22-year-old has topped out at 48 pitches in his four appearances (two starts, two in relief) this season, Atlanta likely won't count on Ynoa to cover much more than four or five innings.