Ynoa threw three scoreless innings Friday against the Twins before running into trouble in the fourth and getting lifted, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. "The first three innings were outstanding," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said afterwards. "I kind of dwell more on that than the next inning."

Superficially, Ynoa's 9.00 ERA and 1.57 WHIP over three appearances (two starts) and seven innings this spring wouldn't seem to mark him as a candidate to break camp on the big-league roster. However, all the damage off him occurred either in his final frame of the day as fatigue set in, or via the next pitcher up allowing inherited runners to score. Ynoa has also piled up an impressive 12 strikeouts. "I don't know where he's going to fit," Snitker said. "We're continuing to get him stretched out. He's absolutely right in the mix with everybody." Atlanta will likely need to fill a rotation spot to begin the season until Mike Soroka (Achilles) is ready, and Ynoa is battling Bryse Wilson and Kyle Wright for that vacancy. Whoever falls short could either head to Triple-A to stay stretched out, or handle a long relief role in the big-league bullpen.