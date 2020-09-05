Ynoa didn't factor into the decision in the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, surrendering six runs on five hits and a walk over 2.1 innings. He struck out three.

Getting a spot start in the twin bill, Ynoa gave up runs in all three of his frames, although his final line was inflated when Luke Jackson allowed a couple of inherited runners to score after the 22-year-old got the hook. Ynoa has a 7.71 ERA, 1.89 WHIP and 9:8 K:BB through 11.2 innings this season, and he'll likely remain in a low-leverage long relief role.