Ynoa was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Ynoa made just one appearance out of the bullpen during his two-day stint with the big club, allowing one hit while striking out two across two scoreless innings during Sunday's 15-1 win over the Phillies. It's remains to be seen whether the 21-year-old righty will return to a starting role with Triple-A Gwinnett or continue to serve as a reliever. Grant Dayton was recalled from Gwinnett in a corresponding move.

