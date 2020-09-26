Ynoa (finger) was optioned to the Braves' alternate training site Friday.
Ynoa was warming up in the bullpen during Friday's game against the Red Sox, but he didn't enter the game. He was believed to be a candidate to start one of Atlanta's final two games of the regular season, but Tucker Davidson was recalled to start Saturday's contest. It's unclear whether Ynoa will be utilized during the postseason after posting a 5.82 ERA and 1.66 over 21.2 innings during nine appearances (five starts) in the regular season.