Ynoa was traded to the Braves on Monday.
The 19-year-old was the return product when Atlanta sent left-hander Jaime Garcia, catcher Anthony Recker and cash to the Twins. Ynoa signed with the Twins as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic, and his stock rose after putting together an impressive campaign in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League last year. 2017 hasn't been as kind to him, but his solid strikeout ability and the expectation that he'll develop further makes him an intriguing player to watch in the coming years. He's still a couple years away from the majors, but his stuff could play up well if he can show more command.
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...