Ynoa was traded to the Braves on Monday.

The 19-year-old was the return product when Atlanta sent left-hander Jaime Garcia, catcher Anthony Recker and cash to the Twins. Ynoa signed with the Twins as an international free agent out of the Dominican Republic, and his stock rose after putting together an impressive campaign in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League last year. 2017 hasn't been as kind to him, but his solid strikeout ability and the expectation that he'll develop further makes him an intriguing player to watch in the coming years. He's still a couple years away from the majors, but his stuff could play up well if he can show more command.