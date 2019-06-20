Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Sent to Triple-A
The Braves optioned Ynoa to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.
Ynoa will return to the minors after going unused out of the bullpen during his one-day stay with the big club. His move back to Triple-A opens up a spot on the active roster for Dallas Keuchel, who is slated to make his Braves debut Friday versus the Nationals.
