Ynoa will start Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The 22-year-old made two appearances out of the bullpen last season, but Sunday will be the first start of his major-league career. Ynoa had a 5.33 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 59:34 K:BB over 72.2 innings (17 appearances) with Triple-A Gwinnett in 2019.