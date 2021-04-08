Ynoa didn't factor into the decision during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out five over five scoreless innings as Atlanta downed the Nationals 2-0.

The young right-hander was both dominant and efficient, needing 68 pitches (44 strikes) to record 15 outs, but with Stephen Strasburg also tossing a gem for the Nats, Ynoa wasn't able to secure a win. Bryse Wilson was considered the likely candidate to fill the No. 5 starter role for Atlanta when the team needs one later this month, but Ynoa's impressive performance may have moved him to the front of the line instead. That assignment may now carry a lot more fantasy value as well in the wake of the news that Mike Soroka's return from a torn Achilles will be delayed by shoulder soreness.