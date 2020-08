Ynoa gave up two hits and struck out four over three scoreless innings of relief during Monday's 7-6 win over the Nationals.

The right-hander was the only one of the four pitchers Atlanta used not to give up a run. Ynoa threw 48 pitches (29 strikes), which could leave him unavailable to pitch for a few days, but with Atlanta not scheduled to need a fifth starter again until September, Ynoa should continue to work in long relief over the next couple weeks.