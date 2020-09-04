site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Huascar Ynoa: Starting Friday's nightcap
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Ynoa will start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.
Ynoa tossed one inning of relief Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the rotation this weekend with the doubleheader Friday. Ynoa has a 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB through 9.1 innings this season.
