Ynoa will start Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Nationals, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

Ynoa tossed one inning of relief Tuesday, but he'll rejoin the rotation this weekend with the doubleheader Friday. Ynoa has a 3.86 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 6:7 K:BB through 9.1 innings this season.

