Atlanta sent Ynoa (elbow) to their Florida Complex League affiliate Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment.

It will be Ynoa's first game action since he went down with a right elbow stress reaction in mid-April. The right-hander should eventually move back up to Triple-A Gwinnett once the club decides he's ready. Ynoa hasn't pitched at the major-league level since 2022, having missed all of 2023 following Tommy John surgery.