Ynoa allowed two hits and had five strikeouts and zero walks before being lifted after four scoreless innings due to lower-back tightness, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

If not for the back injury, the 22-year-old would have returned for the fifth inning and the chance to earn the first win of his career. Outside of the Sept. 4 outing in which he gave up six runs, Ynoa has a 2.76 ERA in seven appearances (16.1 innings) this season, but he may not receive another chance as a starter with Cole Hamels (triceps) and Max Fried (back) set to return from the injured list this week.