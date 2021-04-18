Ynoa (0-1) gave up six runs on seven hits and a walk while fanning five across four innings in Saturday's loss against the Cubs.

Ynoa had only allowed one run across 12 innings over his first three appearances this season, but he was unable to repeat those results against a Chicago offense that finally caught fire following an underwhelming start to the campaign. Ynoa still owns an excellent 20:3 K:BB through 16 innings in 2021 and will try to bounce back when he takes the mound next week against the Diamondbacks at home.