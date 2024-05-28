Triple-A Gwinnett placed Ynoa on its 7-day injured list April 23 with right elbow inflammation, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ynoa posted a 6.52 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 7:2 K:BB across 9.2 innings in his first three starts with Gwinnett before hitting the shelf. More than a month after being shut down, Ynoa is still without an official timeline for a return. The 26-year-old right-hander held some fantasy utility in 2021 when he turned in a 4.05 ERA while striking out more than a batter per inning over 17 starts with Atlanta, but he hasn't resurfaced at the big-league level since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2022. While Ynoa still possesses a spot on Atlanta's 40-man roster, he'll still likely find himself behind several other pitchers in the pecking order for a promotion once he's healthy.