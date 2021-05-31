Ynoa (hand) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday.
Ynoa is expected to miss at least two months after he fractured his right hand while punching the dugout bench May 16, so his shift to the 60-day IL doesn't come as a surprise. The move will create room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Abraham Almonte, whose contract was selected by Atlanta as part of a corresponding move.
