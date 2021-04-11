Ynoa is scheduled to start Monday's series opener with the Marlins, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports.

Ynoa will surprisingly get the nod over No. 1 starter Max Fried for the series opener, even though both pitchers are on similar rest schedules after having each pitched one half of April 7 doubleheader with the Nationals. Atlanta may just have wanted to build in an extra day of rest for Fried after he struggled in that outing while also picking up a lower right leg injury, whereas Ynoa struck out five over five shutout innings in his start against Washington. Ynoa now tentatively lines up for two starts during the upcoming week, as he'll likely get the ball Saturday in Chicago against the Cubs following Monday's turn.