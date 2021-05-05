Ynoa (3-1) picked up the win Tuesday in a 6-1 victory over the Nationals, giving up one unearned run on four hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out four.

The rookie right-hander not only stymied the Nats bats over 96 pitches (63 strikes), he supplied most of the offense for Atlanta with a grand slam in the sixth inning off Tanner Rainey, Ynoa's second homer of the year. He's delivered three quality starts already this season, and Ynoa will take a sparkling 2.36 ERA and 38:8 K:BB through 34.1 innings into his next outing.