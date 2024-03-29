Waldrep will begin the season at Double-A Mississippi, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 22-year-old right-hander ended last season by making one start for Triple-A Gwinnett, but he'd made only three starts for Mississippi prior to that, so this isn't a demotion. It does mark Waldrep as firmly behind AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder in the pecking order for a potential call-up to the majors, however. Waldrep zoomed through four levels last year after being selected with the 24th overall pick in the 2023 Draft, posting a 1.53 ERA and 41:16 K:BB over 29.1 innings, but he didn't work five or more innings in any of his outings. He'll focus on improving his stamina and command at Double-A, and a midseason bump to Triple-A seems likely.