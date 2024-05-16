Waldrep allowed one run on six hits over eight innings for Double-A Mississippi on Wednesday, striking out eight without walking a batter.

The 22-year-old right-hander had a bumpy beginning to his season, coughing up 10 runs in seven innings over his first two starts, but since then Waldrep has been on fire. Over his last five outings, the 2023 first-round pick has produced a 1.16 ERA and 26:9 K:BB through 31 innings while giving up zero homers. Atlanta would like to see more strikeouts out of Waldrep, but he's put himself back on track to potentially compete for a big-league rotation spot in 2025, and an MLB debut later this summer isn't out of the question.