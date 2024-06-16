Atlanta optioned Waldrep to Triple-A Gwinnett following Sunday's 8-6 loss to the Rays, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After he yielded seven earned runs and walked four batters in just 3.2 innings in his MLB debut last Sunday in Washington, Waldrep was given another chance to prove he belonged in Atlanta's rotation. Unfortunately for the 22-year-old righty, he was sent back to the minors after displaying shaky command and control for a second straight outing. He was once again pulled midway through the fourth inning Sunday, needing 71 pitches (42 strikes) to record 10 outs while allowing six earned runs on five hits -- including two home runs -- and four walks. The long-term outlook remains bright for Waldrep, but he'll need further seasoning in the upper levels of the minors before he gets another look in the Atlanta rotation.