Waldrep threw seven scoreless innings for Triple-A Gwinnett on Tuesday, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out eight.

There had been speculation the 23-year-old right-hander might get called up this week to bolster Atlanta's injury-ravaged rotation, but Waldrep instead remained at Gwinnett and delivered arguably his best performance of the season. He's given up two runs or fewer in six of his last seven starts, posting a 1.99 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 36:16 K:BB over 40.2 innings during that stretch. With Atlanta out of the playoff picture and expected to be sellers at the trade deadline, the team could still promote Waldrep at some point over the final weeks of the campaign to help him get his feet wet in the majors ahead of competing for a rotation spot next spring.