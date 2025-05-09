Waldrep struck out 10 batters for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks over 5.1 innings.

The 23-year-old right-hander put together his longest, and best, outing of the season, tossing 95 pitches (56 strikes) as he fanned double-digit batters for the third time in his minor-league career. Waldrep is still searching for some consistency, and through seven starts for Gwinnett in 2025 he's stumbled to a 6.35 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 31:20 K:BB in 28.1 innings. The 2023 first-round pick will need to string together a few more strong performances like this before he'll be an option to bolster Atlanta's rotation.