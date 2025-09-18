Waldrep (5-1) picked up the win Wednesday, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings in a 9-4 victory over the Nationals. He struck out eight without walking a batter.

After getting tagged for eight runs in 4.2 innings to take his first big-league loss of the year in his last start, Waldrep came out firing Wednesday and blanked Washington for four frames before giving up a three-spot in the bottom of the fifth on four hits, including three doubles, to break a scoreless tie. Atlanta was able to take the lead for good in the top of the sixth to put the rookie right-hander back in the win column, however. Waldrep hasn't been able to complete six innings in any of his last five starts, getting pulled after 83 pitches (52 strikes) in this one, but Wednesday's effort was his first in the majors in which he didn't issue a free pass. He lines up to make one more start in 2025, at home early next week in a rematch with the Nats.