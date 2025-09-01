Waldrep allowed one run on four hits and four walks while striking out nine over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus Philadelphia on Sunday.

Waldrep has yet to give up more than one run in any of his six outings in the majors this season. While he walked a season-high four batters Sunday, his nine strikeouts were also a new high-water mark. The lone run against him came on a Brandon Marsh solo shot in the fourth inning. Through 35.2 innings, the rookie right-hander has a sharp 1.01 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 33:11 K:BB. He'll look to keep his early success going at home versus Seattle in his next start.