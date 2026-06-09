Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Moving rehab to Double-A

Waldrep (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred to Double-A Columbus, where he will make his next start Thursday, Grant McAuley of the Marietta Daily Journal reports.

The right-hander covered two frames in each of his rehab outings in the rookie level Florida Complex League, setting the stage for him to move to the upper minors. Those appearances were Waldrep's first game action since September as he works his way back from an offseason elbow procedure. He'll likely require a couple more minor-league starts after Thursday before making his 2026 debut for Atlanta.