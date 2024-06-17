Atlanta placed Waldrep on the 15-day injured list Monday with right elbow inflammation.

It was reported Sunday that Waldrep was being optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett, but he's landed on the IL instead after reporting elbow soreness following Sunday's outing versus the Rays. It's not clear how long Waldrep might be out, but he's sure to be optioned to Gwinnett once deemed healthy. Waldrep has allowed 13 runs with a 3:8 K:BB over seven innings in two starts with the big club.