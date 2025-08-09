Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Recalled ahead of start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta recalled Waldrep from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of his start in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Miami.
Although he carries a 4.42 ERA and 1.48 WHIP through 19 starts in the minors, Waldrep was fairly effective during his season debut last Saturday. The 23-year-old gave up just one run in 5.2 innings against the Reds and will now aim to silence a Marlins squad that has been surging since the All-Star break. Dylan Dodd was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
