Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A

Atlanta activated Waldrep (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The right-hander has been working his way back from offseason elbow surgery and made his third minor-league rehab start Thursday -- surrendering four runs across 3.2 innings with Double-A Columbus -- so it's an interesting decision by Atlanta to activate him now rather than simply continuing his rehab assignment in the minors. Waldrep posted a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB across 56.1 regular-season frames in the big leagues last year and should get another look with Atlanta at some point this summer.