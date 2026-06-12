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Braves' Hurston Waldrep: Reinstated, sent to Triple-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Atlanta activated Waldrep (elbow) from the 60-day injured list Friday and subsequently optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett.

The right-hander has been working his way back from offseason elbow surgery and made his third minor-league rehab start Thursday -- surrendering four runs across 3.2 innings with Double-A Columbus -- so it's an interesting decision by Atlanta to activate him now rather than simply continuing his rehab assignment in the minors. Waldrep posted a 2.88 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 55:22 K:BB across 56.1 regular-season frames in the big leagues last year and should get another look with Atlanta at some point this summer.

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